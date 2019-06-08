Belleville Man Clings To Hood Of Stolen Vehicle, Suffers Serious Injuries

Contact Us
Breaking News: Police: Speeding Driver Threatens Englewood Homeowner
A man suffered serious injuries trying to prevent a vehicle theft in Belleville Tuesday.
A Belleville man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he tried to prevent two people from stealing a vehicle Tuesday morning, Lt. John McAloon of the Belleville Police Department said.

Two people took the vehicle from a High Street home shortly after 7 a.m., McAloon said.

A man jumped on the hood of the vehicle as it was driven off. He remained on the hood for several blocks until he fell off at the bridge on Mill Street, McAloon also said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

