Becton Regional Locked Down As Police Capture Fleeing Car Thieves

Jerry DeMarco
Henry P. Becton Regional High School
Henry P. Becton Regional High School Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Becton Regional High School in East Rutherford temporarily went into lockdown Friday morning as borough police chased down three young suspects riding in a stolen car.

All three bailed out in the area of Hackensack and Ann street and tried to run after police spotted them but were quickly captured, Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said.

Although all three were seized on school property, “there was never any attempt to go towards the school building itself,” Taormina said.

The school nonetheless was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, the deputy chief said.

It was lifted once all three were taken into custody.

An investigation was continuing.

