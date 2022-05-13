Bear Charges, Attacks Woman In Sussex County, State Police Say

A bear charged at and attacked a woman in Sussex County, sending her to a local hospital, state police said.

The 34-year-old Lafayette woman was walking on Gorney Road in Lafayette when she saw the bear just after 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The bear then charged and attacked her, causing injuries to her right arm and the right side of her body, Slota said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

New Jersey Fish and Game was notified of the incident, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.