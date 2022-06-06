Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Bayonne Murder Suspect On The Run Arrested For Theft In Miami: Authorities

Cecilia Levine

Elvis Santana
Elvis Santana Photo Credit: Miami-Dade County Corrections/HCPO

A 32-year-old man wanted in the murder of a Bayonne man was arrested on an unrelated theft charge in Miami, authorities announced Monday, June 6.

Elvis Santana, 32, had been on the run since  the stabbing death of 29-year-old Mathew Mortimer in March 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

Santana was arrested Wednesday, May 25 and being held at the Miami-Dade County Turner-Knight Guilford Correctional Facility while awaiting extradition to New Jersey. 

Mortimer was stabbed dead in the vestibule of 1095 Avenue C just before 3:30 p.m. March 2, Suarez said. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m.

