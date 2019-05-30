Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bayonne Man Punched Dog In The Face, Police Say

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Bayonne man faces a charge of animal cruelty after he was allegedly seen beating his dog with his fists Tuesday.
A Bayonne man faces a charge of animal cruelty after he was allegedly seen beating his dog with his fists Tuesday. Photo Credit:

A Bayonne man was arrested Wednesday after police saw video of him beating his pet Husky with his fists,  police said.

On Tuesday, witnesses saw Jose Ortiz, 23, pinning "Brinks" to the ground and punching him in the head and dragging the dog off with the dog's legs off the ground, police said.

When bystanders approached Ortiz at West 20th Street and Newark Bay and told him to stop, Ortiz punched the dog again and told the witnesses to mind their own business, police also said.

After cell phone video of part of the incident was shown to a humane officer, a warrant was issued for Ortiz's arrest. Officers had also canvassed the area and spoken to witnesses who saw Ortiz strike the dog, police said.

He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was being held at the Hudson County Jail on a charge of animal cruelty. Officers said Brinks appeared to be fearful in Ortiz's presence.

Brinks was placed in the care of the Liberty Humane Society.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.