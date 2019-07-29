Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Bayonne Man Accused Of Improper Contact With Kids At Community Pool

Paul Milo
Ronald McCall
Ronald McCall Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 52-year-old Bayonne man was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child Friday afternoon after an incident involving two children taking part in a day camp at the city's public pool, authorities said.

Campers told a coordinator that Ronald McCall made them feel uncomfortable, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, which investigated along with Bayonne police. Two of the campers, girls aged 11 and 12, also said McCall pressed against them as they waited on line at the concession stand.

McCall was handed an additional charge later that afternoon, when he allegedly became upset with detectives trying to help him after he requested medical attention while at the prosecutor's office in Jersey City. McCall, who was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, was also charged with making terroristic threats.

Following his treatment he was held at the Hudson County jail. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

