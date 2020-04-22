Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bayonne Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Jersey City Man

The shooting occurred at the two-family home with the flat roof (pictured) on Brinkerhoff Street in Jersey City, responders said. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Bernard Wilson Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy HUDSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities charged a Bayonne ex-con with murder in the Tuesday night shooting death of a man on a Jersey City street.

Bernard Wilson, 27, gunned down 38-year-old Abimael Fuentes on Brinkerhoff Street between Monticello and Bergen avenues around 10:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday.

Fuentes was taken with an abdominal gunshot wound to Jersey City Medical Center, where Suarez said he was pronounced deceased at 1:41 a.m.

Members of Suarez's Homicide Unit seized Wilson at his home Wednesday morning and recovered two guns, the prosecutor said.

They charged him with murder and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the prosecutor said.

Wilson remained held in the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending a court appearance.

