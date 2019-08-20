Contact Us
Basement Electrical Fire Ravages Mahwah Home

Jerry DeMarco
96 Walnut Street, Mahwah
96 Walnut Street, Mahwah Photo Credit: COURTESY: Mahwah FD

What began as a basement electrical fire eventually shot through the roof of a Mahwah home as dawn broke Tuesday.

A female resident was hospitalized with smoke inhalation during the three-alarm blaze, which was called in around 4:15 a.m. and sent flames shooting up through the walls, severely damaging the home, Deputy Fire Chief Tom Loreto said.

Surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Mahwah firefighters were assisted by their colleagues from Ramsey, Wyckoff, Midland Park and Ho-Ho-Kus, among others. They had the blaze doused by 6 a.m. before hitting hot spots.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence so that county prosecutor's detectives could determine the cause and origin, authorities said.

