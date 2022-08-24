Contact Us
Baseball Bat Beating Leaves Jersey City Gas Station Worker Critical: Police

Shell station at 164 14th St. in Jersey City.
Shell station at 164 14th St. in Jersey City. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old North Bergen man beat a 54-year-old Jersey City gas station employee with a baseball bat, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

What started as an argument ended with Nixon Marquez beating the victim at the 164 14th St. Shell station around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Jersey City police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and back of his head.

Marquez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.

