Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.

Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money laundering, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the traffic stop occurred.

He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, NJ.

