Bar Patron Killed In Elizabeth Hit-Run ID'd

Authorities have identified the 31-year-old bar patron killed in an Elizabeth hit-and-run crash last weekend.

Adi Castillo was struck and killed by a Jeep speeding toward Newark as he was leaving Nugents Tavern around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near 844 Newark Ave., Elizabeth police said.

The vehicle's plates were removed, but a VIN search indicates the owner is a Newark resident.

Police were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Jeep, which was towed to the city's secure bay.

A GoFundMe in Castillo's memory had raised more than $4,800 as of Saturday, Oct. 15.

"If you ever met Adi, you know how much of a great friend / person he was," reads the campaign. "He was always in high spirits and will bring the biggest smile to your face just by being himself."

It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests had been made.

