Bar Assault Suspect Wanted For Hospitalizing Victim In Newark: Police

Police seek the public's help identifying an assault suspect from a bar fight in Newark.

The suspect shown above allegedly struck a man at the bar on Saturday, May 7, sending him to the hospital, police said.

At approximately midnight, the suspect was captured on surveillance video punching the victim in the face multiple times at a bar on New York Avenue. The victim lost consciousness, fell to the floor, and was later treated at University Hospital, police said.

The suspect left the location as a passenger in a vehicle, believed to be a Chevy, which fled on Houston Street toward Wilson Avenue

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

