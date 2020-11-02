Bandits Take Cellphones, Employee's Wallet From Montvale Verizon Store

Two bandits made off with more than 15 cellphones and an employee's wallet from a Verizon store in Montvale Tuesday night, authorities confirmed.

Borough police were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was collecting evidence, Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

The robbers fled the Chestnut Ridge Road store in a four-door grey sedan, witnesses said.

