Balcony Collapse Traps Victim At Jersey Shore High-Rise (PHOTOS)

Responders rushed to a balcony collapse with one person trapped at a Sea Isle City high-rise building Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, responders confirmed.

A balcony on the 7th floor of the Spinnaker South Tower, located on the 3600 block of the Boardwalk, collapsed onto the one below, according to 6abc, which had a chopper over the scene as of 4:15 p.m.

No word yet on the victim's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

