Bail Reform: Pair In Paterson Drug Deal Had 12 Combined Warrants, $30G Unpaid Child Support

Jerry DeMarco
Louis Allen, Nelson Ford
Louis Allen, Nelson Ford Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

One man busted during a Paterson drug deal before dawn Thursday was wanted on eight warrants and the other on four – including one for failing to pay nearly $30,000 in child support, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Sheriff’s Officer Angelo Calabro was patrolling the area of Hamilton and Carroll Street shortly before 4 a.m. when he saw Louis Allen, 52, sell heroin to 41-year-old Nelson Ford, the sheriff said.

Calabro grabbed the city men and found Allen carrying a bundle of heroin and 10 small bags of crack, Berdnik said.

Ford, meanwhile, had four bundles of heroin, 19 syringes and a crack pipe, he said.

Allen was wanted on four warrants out of Passaic County, including one for being $28,776 in arrears for child support, the sheriff said.

Ford was wanted on eight, he said.

Both were charged with drug-related counts and sent to the Passaic County Jail.

