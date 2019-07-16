Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Woman, 56, Robbed At Gunpoint At Route 46 Bus Stop, Saddle Brook Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

BAIL REFORM: Immigrant In Cliffside Park Sex Assault Caught With Good Samaritans' Help Released

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dario Camey Curruchichi
Dario Camey Curruchichi Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFFSIDE PARK PD

A good Samaritan couple helped catch an assailant who grabbed a woman between the legs and then threw her down on a Cliffside Park street, authorities said. A judge in Hackensack released him less than 24 hours later, records show.

The victim was on her cellphone on Day Avenue when Dario Camey Curruchichi, 29, came up behind her on Saturday, borough police Capt. Vincent Capano said.

Curruchichi -- listed in jail records as an Ecuadoran citizen -- put his hands between her legs and grabbed the woman's vagina, Capano said.

The startled victim turned and was thrown to the ground, he said.

Curruchichi then ran off empty-handed, the captain said.

A local couple called 911, then followed Curruchichi and pointed him out to responding officers.

They took him into custody while other officers tended to the woman, who was shaken up but otherwise not seriously injured.

Curruchichi was charged with robbery, criminal sexual contact and criminal attempt.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order his release pending further court action under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.