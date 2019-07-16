BAIL REFORM: Immigrant In Cliffside Park Sex Assault Caught With Good Samaritans' Help Released

A good Samaritan couple helped catch an assailant who grabbed a woman between the legs and then threw her down on a Cliffside Park street, authorities said. A judge in Hackensack released him less than 24 hours later, records show.

The victim was on her cellphone on Day Avenue when Dario Camey Curruchichi, 29, came up behind her on Saturday, borough police Capt. Vincent Capano said.

Curruchichi -- listed in jail records as an Ecuadoran citizen -- put his hands between her legs and grabbed the woman's vagina, Capano said.

The startled victim turned and was thrown to the ground, he said.

Curruchichi then ran off empty-handed, the captain said.

A local couple called 911, then followed Curruchichi and pointed him out to responding officers.

They took him into custody while other officers tended to the woman, who was shaken up but otherwise not seriously injured.

Curruchichi was charged with robbery, criminal sexual contact and criminal attempt.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order his release pending further court action under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.