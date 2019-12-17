BAIL REFORM: Fair Lawn Police Nab Shoplifting Duo With 9 Outstanding Warrants

Fair Lawn police nabbed four out-of-town shoplifters who were apparently operating as group – two of whom, in turned out, had several outstanding warrants between them, authorities said.

Officers responding to the shoplifting call at the CVS on Fair Lawn Avenue stopped a vehicle with the four inside.

They recovered nearly $500 worth of stolen merchandise and a small amount of drugs, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Arrested were Michael Bouchotte, 32, and Julia Macello, 27, both of Teaneck; Robert Pitts, 44, of Paterson and Samantha Boseski, 30, of Clifton, Metzler said.

Boseski was released after she was caught with a Paterson man after a wild September pursuit that went through several Bergen County towns before ending in Paramus.

SEE: Paterson Man Captured After Wild Stolen Car Chase Charged In Ridgewood Crime Spree

Bouchotte, meanwhile, was charged with buying drugs in Paterson a year ago this month.

He was released after being charged in Fair Lawn with receiving stolen property, the sergeant said. Pitts was charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needles, he said.

Boseski and Macello, who were charged with drug-related offenses, were sent to the Bergen County Jail, Metzler said, after police discovered that:

Boseski had arrest warrants out of Bergen County, Paterson and Wayne:

Macello had arrest warrants out of Demarest, Fair Lawn, Mahwah, Paramus, Teaneck and Wayne.

