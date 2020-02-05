Bail Reform: Bergen, Passaic Repeat Offender Charged With Lying In Route 208 Stop

Lying to a police officer might work in certain instances, and only for a while, but not if you’re a repeat offender with a history of arrests in nearly a dozen Bergen and Passaic county towns.

Che Muller tried after Oakland Police Officer Bryan Rowin stopped him on Route 208, authorities said.

He “provided incorrect personal information” during last week’s stop in a bid to not only hide the warrants out of Glen Rock, Ramsey and Wyckoff, but also the fact that he was driving while suspended, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Muller, 29, can be described as "known to police": He has a history of arrests in Fair Lawn, Glen Rock, Hackensack, Hillsdale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah, Paterson, Ramsey, Ridgewood and Wyckoff, among other area municipalities.

Early last year, Wyckoff police arrested Muller on drug charges while finding outstanding warrants – for drug possession, hindering and assault, among other offenses – from four towns.

He was released from the Bergen County Jail the next day under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Several months later, Glen Rock police arrested Muller and another man who they said had cocaine, soboxone, pot and an open alcohol container in their car during another Route 208 stop. A judge ordered both released under bail reform soon after.

Muller's arrest history predates bail reform.

Mahwah police in 2012 said they found him drunk with three teenage girls in his car -- and outstanding warrants -- during an overnight DWI stop in the Fardale section of town.

He also was carrying heroin and crack when he was arrested in a Paterson-area drug crackdown in the summer of 2016, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said at the time. A few months earlier, police in Oneonta, NY, said they stopped Muller for driving drunk.

This time, Oakland police charged Muller with hindering apprehension and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A Superior Court judge in Hackensack, following the state bail reform guidelines, released him less than two days later.

