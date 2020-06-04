Back-To-Back Route 95 Crashes: Teaneck Native Killed By Tractor-Trailer, Police Car Hit

A 21-year-old Teaneck native was killed when she got out of her car following a crash on Route 95 in Fort Lee late Wednesday and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Jada Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR efforts failed, responders said.

It began when a tire came off a tractor trailer, flew through the air and struck the cruiser of a Fort Lee police officer investigating another crash shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The officer sustained injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Another driver who tried to avoid the scene was involved in a second crash, they said.

Smith, of Brooklyn, was headed back to Teaneck with fellow family members in two vehicles when she was involved in the final crash at the scene, responders said.

Smith's mom and dad were in a car behind hers coming off the George Washington at the time.

The driver in crash took off and Smith got out of her SUV to call her mother, responders said.

She was standing in the road on the phone when a tractor-trailer hit her, they said.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

