Back-To-Back Home Burglaries Under Investigation In Morris County Neighborhood, Police Say

See anything? Authorities are investigating two back-to-back home burglaries that occurred in the same Morris County neighborhood.

The burglaries occurred in the Tudor Glens neighborhood in Pequannock during the overnight hours on Saturday, July 16, Pequannock Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 19.

The residents were not home at the time of the burglaries, and there is no known threat to the public, police said.

The Morris County Sheriff's Office - Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit is also investigating.

“As always, remain vigilant, lock all doors and windows when you are not home, and report any suspicious activity to the police,” Pequannock Township Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher McIvor at 973-835-1700 ext. 142.

