Baby Hospitalized After Near-Drowning In West Orange

Paul Milo
A baby was revived by family members after nearly drowning in West Orange.
An 18-month-old child was revived after nearly drowning on Thursday in West Orange, a spokesman for the township said.

First-responders were called to a home on Winding Way on a report of a drowning, according to Chief Anthony Vecchio of the West Orange Fire Department.

When first-responders arrived, the child had been rescued and was breathing on its own, Vecchio said. The child was then taken to an area hospital.

Information on the child's condition or on additional circumstances surrounding the incident was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

