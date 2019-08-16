Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Authorities: Woodland Park Woman, 70, Charged With Stabbing Wheelchair-Bound Husband

Paul Milo
Judith Wysocki
Judith Wysocki Photo Credit: DRIVER'S LICENSE PHOTO COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

UPDATE: A Woodland Park woman was charged with attempted murder after stabbing her wheelchair-bound husband, authorities said.

Judith Wysocki volunteered with the same ambulance company that responded to Wednesday's call to her and her husband's Mount Pleasant Avenue home, they said.

Anthony Wysocki, 70, was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Judith Wysocki, who responders said had been caring for her husband, was taken to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court, also in Paterson.

Besides attempted murder, she's charged with neglect of an elderly or disabled person and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Woodland Park Police Chief Eileen Tiernan said in a joint release.

