Authorities: Woman Shoots, Kills Boyfriend At South Jersey Hotel

A 33-year-old woman shot and killed her boyfriend at a Camden County hotel, authorities said.

Brandy Lee shot 26-year-old Kevin D. Owens III during an argument at the East 9th Avenue hotel in Runnemede around 3:30 a.m. Monday, according to a release issued by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Surveillance footage showed Lee was the only person to enter and exit the hotel room during the time of the shooting,” Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Runnemede Police Chief Paul Dailey said in the joint statement.

The mortally wounded Owens was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Detectives charged Lee of Runnemede with murder and hindering apprehension and sent her to Camden County Correctional Facility to await a first court appearance.

******

ALSO SEE: A woman, her daughter and an older man were found dead in an above-ground backyard pool in Middlesex County on Monday, responders said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/middlesex/police-fire/update-mom-young-daughter-older-adult-found-dead-in-east-brunswick-backyard-pool/789737/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.