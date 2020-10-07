Authorities: West Milford Man, Underage Boy Exchanged Sexual Images Of Each Other

A West Milford man sent sexually explicit images to an underage boy and had him do the same, authorities said.

New York State Police alerted authorities in Passaic County to Tekanand V. Singh, 28, who they said began messaging the boy after meeting him online.

Singh “sent the victim photographs of himself” and “requested the victim engage in sexual acts [that] he instructed should be recorded and sent to him,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said in a joint release.

“All images were obtained by law enforcement,” they added.

Singh remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with manufacturing, distributing and possessing child pornography, criminal sexual contact, luring and child endangerment, among other counts.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.