Authorities: Thief In Stolen Car Pursuit Rams Fort Lee Police Cruiser On GWB

A driver being chased by police rammed a Fort Lee patrol cruiser with a stolen car on the George Washington Bridge shortly before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police pulled back after pursuing the silver Hyundai Elantra to the bridge around 6:30 a.m.

The driver – identified as Reggie Joseph, 33, of Manhattan – got stuck in traffic on the New York-bound upper level, however, Fort Lee Police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Port Authority police and Fort Lee Officer Carlos Cabrera tried to get him to stop, but Joseph rammed the borough police cruiser, Mirkovic said.

Joseph then lost control of the Elantra, which the captain said came to a stop.

Joseph, who is unemployed, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, assault by auto, resisting arrest and eluding.

Port Authority police were processing him.

