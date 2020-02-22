Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Authorities: Self-Inflicted Gunshot At Woodland Park Range Appears Deliberate

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Woodland Park shooting range, authorities confirmed. Initial indications are that it was deliberate, they said.

The victim and his girlfriend were at the Gun For Hire range on McBride Avenue when "the boyfriend put his gun under his chin and pull the trigger," a ranking law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Daily Voice.

The range was closed and the man was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the 5 p.m. incident.

"He's still alive," the official said shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The Passaic County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigation Unit and detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office joined Woodland Park police at the scene.

