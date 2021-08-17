Authorities Seek Police Impersonator Wanted For Pulling Over NJ Drivers

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man who they say impersonated police and pulled over New Jersey drivers.

A victim was stopped by a man in a black, older model Ford Crown Victoria and activated a blue dome light on the front dashboard in Brick Township around 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, New Jersey State Police said.

When the victim pulled over, the man approached her vehicle and identified himself as a police officer. After a brief exchange, she became suspicious and asked him for identification.

The man failed to provide identification and instead instructed the woman to get out of her vehicle. She refused to get out and the suspect attempted to remove her from the vehicle, before she fled the scene and reported the incident.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that a similar incident occurred on Aug. 3 at approximately 9:45 p.m. in Wall Township.

Another female victim reported that a man in a black, older model Ford Crown Victoria pulled her over and impersonated a police officer.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, with long red hair pulled back in a pony tail, a red scruffy beard, and tattoos on both arms and the back of his hands.

He was last seen wearing black BDU pants, a light blue short-sleeved bloused shirt with the word “police” on the front and non-descriptive patches on the arms that also said “police” but no specific department. He was also wearing a duty belt and a holster with what appeared to be black handgun.

A detective with the State Police Forensic Imaging Unit created a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Mason of the Wall Township Police Department at 732-449-4500 ext. 1192 or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.