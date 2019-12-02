Authorities: Search Continues After Jumper Abandons Truck On GWB

Searchers continued looking for a driver who abandoned a truck on the George Washington Bridge and jumped into the snowy Hudson River early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

New York City harbor and aviation units searched the coast lines of the New Jersey and New York sides of the river with negative results after confirming a jumper at 12:45 p.m., Port Authority Spokesperson Lenis Rodriguez said.

The truck was abandoned in the right lane on the New Jersey-bound upper level, Rodrigues said.

Port Authority police were continuing to investigate along with the NYPD Harbor Unit and Marine 1 FDNY, she said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.