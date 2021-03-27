Authorities Release Description Of Hit-Run Vehicle That Hospitalized Female Pedestrian, 31

Authorities in Hudson County are seeking the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 31-year-old pedestrian last Wednesday.

The woman was crossing Palisade Avenue just south of Bowers Street in Jersey City Heights when she was struck by a four-door sedan around 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The woman was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is consistent with a 2012-2014 Black Toyota Camry LE, with New York registration, and notably had a missing hubcap on the right, front passenger wheel, Suarez said.

The driver who struck the woman fled the scene and the driver is actively being sought.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

