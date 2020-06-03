Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Authorities: Paterson PD Clips Latin King Who Offered More Than Shave, Haircut At Barbershop

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Smooth Kreationz on Ellison Street in Paterson
Smooth Kreationz on Ellison Street in Paterson

Drug detectives raided the Paterson barbershop and Little Falls home of a high-ranking Latin King, seizing more than 10 pounds of pot, a stolen handgun and nearly $21,500 in drug cash, authorities said.

Investigators had been watching the “Smooth Kreationz” barbershop owned by ex-con Jecksan “King Smooth” Cancel, 41, after receiving a tip that he’d been selling pot from the Ellison Street business, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said Friday.

Working with Little Falls police, they raided four locations – including Cancel’s second-floor Lower Notch Road apartment -- seizing the marijuana, 28 THC vapor cartridges, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and the .40-caliber Springfield handgun with 11 unspent rounds, Speziale said.

Police hit Cancel with a variety of drug and weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrested along with him were Daisy Figueroa, 47, of Clifton, who was charged with weapons and ammo offenses, and Angel Sanchez, 26, of Paterson, on drug charges.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

