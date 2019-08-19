Authorities: Paterson Bicyclist, 48, Killed In Tow Truck Crash

A 46-year-old Paterson man was killed when his bicycle smacked into the side of a tow truck at a city intersection, authorities said.

Gerard Webb was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m. Sunday, they said.

Webb was riding his bicycle an hour earlier when the crash occurred at the intersection of River and Sassafras streets, in the Bunker Hill section of the city, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

The 38-year-old Fair Lawn tow truck driver remained at the scene, they said.

No summonses were immediately issued.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help the ongoing investigation contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Bureau: (973) 321-1112 .

