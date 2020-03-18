Authorities: Passenger Killed, Driver Charged In DWI Crash At Fairview/North Bergen Border

A passenger was killed and a West New York driver charged with death by auto in a drunk-driving crash overnight Wednesday at the Fairview/North Bergen border, authorities said.

The compact Honda struck a utility pole on southbound Broad Avenue (Route 9) outside Fairview Cemetery -- between 91st Street and Fairview Avenue -- around 1:30 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti confirmed.

The passenger, whom authorities were still trying to positively identify Wednesday morning, was killed, the chief said.

The 26-year-old driver, who was hospitalized in stable condition, was being charged with vehicular homicide, among other offenses, he said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities were releasing him pending a court appearance instead of sending him to the Bergen County Jail, Anzilotti said.

The prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with Fairview and North Bergen police, the North Hudson Regional Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation.

Because the vehicle crashed on the bridge, both sides of the highway were closed for nearly eight hours.

