Authorities: NYC Man Blames Jews For COVID-19, Assaults Fort Lee Dunkin' Donuts Customer

Jerry DeMarco
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts Photo Credit: John DeWitt

A Queens man threatened a Jewish customer at a Dunkin' Donuts in Fort Lee, telling him that “Jews are responsible” for the coronavirus and deliberately bumping into him, authorities charged.

Afrim Haxhaj, 30, of Jackson Heights confronted the victim in the shop on Monday, telling him to leave and blaming Jews for COVID-19, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

He also told him not to come back, Grewal said.

When the victim returned to the Dunkin Donuts on Tuesday, Haxhaj threatened him again, “saying he does not want Jews in his neighborhood and bumping his chest into the victim,” the attorney general said.

The victim left and called police, who charged Haxhaj with bias intimidation and harassment.

