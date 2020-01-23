Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Bergen, Passaic, Essex Teacher Admits Sex Trysts With Students
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: NY-Based Chilean Crew Burglarized Homes In Bergen, Elsewhere

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees or know where to find Bryan Leandro Herrera-Maldonado is asked to contact local police or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Anyone who sees or know where to find Bryan Leandro Herrera-Maldonado is asked to contact local police or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Nassau County PD

A Queens-based Chilean burglary ring is accused of stealing more than $1 million in cash, jewelry, electronics and more from homes on Long Island’s North Shore, in Saddle River and elsewhere in North Jersey.

Two defendants from Queens -- Boneek Alexander Quintero-Baeza, 32, and Levy Frank Maury Bruggman, 23 -- were in custody awaiting the outcome of court proceedings to have them brought to Bergen County to face charges, authorities said Thursday.

A third – identified as accused getaway driver Alexandra Ivonne Pizarro-Blanche 23 – was released.

Police were still searching for the alleged ringleader on Thursday.

He was identified as Bryan Leandro Herrera-Maldonado, a Chilean national, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

“We’re going to hunt him down and bring him into justice,” Ryder told reporters during a news conference Thursday in Mineola. “He’s on the run, and we’re in cooperation with the NYPD and police in Connecticut and New Jersey to track him down.”

The trio was arrested at a home on Sixth Avenue in College Point, Queens, on Tuesday.

They had “just come back from a burglary they had committed in New Jersey,” Ryder said.

Authorities recovered jewelry, electronics, handbags and clothing taken during burglaries in upscale communities in both states, he said.

Crew members also had various forms of identification with aliases, he added.

The crew is connected to another Chilean group of accused burglars arrested by Nassau County authorities last month – all of whom fled the country after being released on bail, Ryder said.

“They fly in on 90-day visas,” the police commissioner said. “Many times, they will return to Chile with the proceeds [from the burglaries]”

Anyone who sees or know where to find Herrera-Maldonado is asked to contact local police or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.