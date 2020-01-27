Authorities: Norwood Man Assaults Mom, 83, Fights Police After Crashing Stolen Dump Truck

A probationer from Norwood assaulted his 83-year-old mother when she caught him stealing her jewelry, then crashed a stolen dump truck while fleeing police, authorities said.

Thomas Frasse, 54, broke into the truck on the other side of town, drove to his mother’s house when she wasn’t home and broke in the afternoon of Jan. 11 – violating a restraining order in the process, they said.

He’d taken jewelry and a glazed ham when his mom returned and confronted him, Police Chief Jeffrey Krapels said.

Frasse pushed her down, dropped the ham and drove off in the stolen truck as a neighbor dialed 911, the chief said.

Officers immediately responded, and Frasse crashed the truck at the corner of Broad Street and Blanch Avenue, near where he’d stolen it, Krapels said.

He fought the officers before they subdued him, the chief said.

Frasse was sent to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation, then transferred to the Bergen County Jail on Friday, records show.

Frasse was on probation after being arrested three years ago in a Ridgefield Park drug bust during which authorities said young children were found.

SEE: 3 Young Children Found In Ridgefield Park Drug Raid

Besides probation violations, he is charged in the Norwood incident with burglary, robbery, two counts of theft, violation of a TRO, two counts of assault on police and one count each of assault on his mother and resisting arrest.

A judge ordered over the weekend that he remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.