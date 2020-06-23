Authorities: No Proof Lodi Man Charged With Cresskill Mom Murder Tried Recruiting Girl For Sex

Authorities said Tuesday that they’ve found no proof that a 19-year-old Lodi man accused of killing a Cresskill woman in her home was a predator who recruited the victim's 14-year-old daughter for the sex trade.

Questions were raised after Victor Rosasco established a GoFundMe page in remembrance of his wife, Divna, who was stabbed to death in her home before her body was dumped in a shallow creek in Overpeck Park in Teaneck last week.

Nicolas Coirazza stabbed and slashed 51-year-old Divna Rosasco several times, then got the victim’s daughter to help in what became a bungled attempt to dispose of the body, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

In a brief summary on the GoFundMe page, Victor Rosasco said he hopes to raise $50,000 to create a foundation in his wife’s name.

The foundation would “bring awareness to families about the dangers of social media child predators and human trafficking, which Rosasco called “an unimaginable epidemic that is happening in our society today that most people are unaware of.”

"It struck my family in such [a] horrific way,” added Rosasco, who is the executive chef at the Soldier Hill Golf Club in Emerson.

The grief-stricken husband and father hasn't yet elaborated.

However, a ranking investigator told Daily Voice on Tuesday that "there is a theory that [Coirazza] groomed the 14-year-old" but that "we found no evidence of this."

Rosasco called Divna “a beautiful person inside and out with a passion for art, food, photography and gardening."

She was also a mother who "loved spending time with her family and always wanted the best for our daughter, Victoria,” he added.

The body was found in Overpeck Creek. Kaitlyn Partington (GoogleMaps)

********

ALSO SEE: A 19-year-old Lodi man was charged Monday with killing a Cresskill woman whose 14-year-old daughter assisted in a bungled attempt to dispose of the body, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/teaneck/police-fire/update-lodi-man-charged-with-murdering-cresskill-mom-daughter-charged-with-helping-dump-body/789415/

******

The SUV was found near the boat ramp at Overpeck Park with blood and debris outside the driver's side door, responders said. Cecilia Levine

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.