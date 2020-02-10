Authorities: Newark Men Who Robbed Internet Dirt Bike Sellers At Gunpoint Busted With Heroin

Three Newark men and a teen who robbed sellers they met online at gunpoint were busted with heroin by police arresting them, authorities said Friday.

Najee Carney, 19, Christian Carnegie, 19, Al-Tamir Mayweathers, 18, and a 15-year old boy agreed to purchase merchandise from someone they met online last month, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Carney, Carnegie, Mayweathers and the teen robbed the victims at gunpoint, once on Sept. 10 and again on Sept. 29, Ambrose said. In at least one of the incidents, the men robbed the victims of dirt bikes, Ambrose said.

The three men and the teen were arrested Thursday after a joint operation by the Newark Police Division’s Robbery Section, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and the 1st Precinct Crime Prevention Team.

the three adult suspects and the juvenile were apprehended yesterday. Each suspect faces charges of receiving stolen property for being found in possession of one of the victim’s stolen dirt bike.

Carney was found with 114 glassine envelopes of heroin, one prescription bottle of Promethazine and $213.22 in cash. Carnegie was found with of 229 glassine envelopes of heroin, one plastic sandwich bag of marijuana and $170.01 in cash.

Both Carney and Carnegie are facing additional drug charges.

“The public is strongly cautioned against conducting Internet shopping with unknown people and in unknown locations,” Ambrose said.

“Don’t become a victim. If you choose to sell a product to an unknown person you’ve met online, arrange to meet the person at one of our seven police precincts. Your safety is what matters most.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.