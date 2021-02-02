Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Man's Fingertips Severed In Teaneck Snow Blowing Mishap
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Nab Accused Paterson Arsonist

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Giancarick Carbonell
Giancarick Carbonell Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson man was charged with starting a car fire late Monday.

Detectives arrested Giancarick Carbonell, 32, after city firefighters doused the 10:15 p.m. blaze outside a Market Street business without damage to surrounding structures, authorities said.

They charged him with aggravated arson and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Anyone with additional information or images of the incident is asked to contact the Passaic County prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson police at (973) 321-1111.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.