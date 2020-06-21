Authorities: Morris County Suspect Captured After Fatally Stabbing Man While Children Were Home

A Morris County man was arrested after stabbing 35-year-old man to death during an argument while two children were home, said authorities who charged him.

Edilson D. Trejo, 21 -- who lives at the Parsippany Road apartment where the incident occurred -- took a shower, changed his clothes and fled the scene after the incident was reported to police around 5:50 Saturday morning, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a release with local police.

Trejo used a knife to stab the victim multiple times in the neck and torso while two children under the age of 10 were home, Knapp said. The victim's body was found at the apartment with multiple stab wounds, authorities said.

Trejo was being held at the Morris County Jail on charges of manslaughter, weapon possession, child endangerment and more.

An investigation by members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is under way.

Anyone with information related to the investigation are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

