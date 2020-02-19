Authorities: Morris County School Bus Driver, 70, From Bergen Sexually Assaulted Girls

A 70-year-old school bus company driver from Bergen County sexually assaulted two girls in Morris County, authorities charged.

Thomas Thomasevich of Oakland illegally touched the girls “in the presence of several other minor students” while in Kinnelon, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Kinnelon Police Chief John Schwartz said in a joint release Wednesday.

Authorities charged Thomasevich with two counts of each of sexual assault and child endangerment and six counts of child cruelty/neglect, they said.

He remained held Wednesday in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Morristown.

Thomasevich, formerly of Long Island and Queens, worked for Butler-based First Student Bus Company when the assaults occurred, Knapp and Schwartz said.

Anyone with further information relating to the case incident is asked to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at (973) 285-6200 or the Kinnelon Borough Police Department at (973) 835-5400 .

