Authorities: Man Stabs Brother Dead In Rutherford Apartment, Dials 911

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit
Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit Photo Credit: William Schievella (FILE)

A man stabbed his brother dead in a Rutherford apartment Tuesday night, then dialed 911 from there to report it, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit joined Rutherford police at the Union Avenue building across from Union School and next to Rutherford Fire Department's West End firehouse shortly before 10 p.m.

Union Avenue was closed between Wells Place and Beech Street.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

