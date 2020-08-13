Authorities: Man Shot Dead On 11th Floor Of Atlantic City Hotel

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at an Atlantic City hotel.

Police responding a 9-1-1 call found a man on the 11th floor of the Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard with a gunshot wound around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at and fill out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.