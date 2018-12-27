Authorities: Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound At Route 3 Gas Station In Clifton Likely Suicide

UPDATE: Authorities believe that a man found dead of a gunshot wound in a sedan at a Route 3 gas station in Clifton Saturday afternoon killed himself.

"Everything indicates it was suicide," a ranking law enforcement officer told Daily Voice.

"Officially, we won't really know until an autopsy is completed," another added.

Both said the gun was recovered from the car, which had its driver's side covered by a white sheet at the cordoned-off BP station on the highway's westbound side.

"There was a lot of blood," one said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case.

Prosecutor's detectives were joined at the scene by members of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office, Clifton police, EMS workers and a medical examiner.

