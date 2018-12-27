Contact Us
Authorities: Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound At Route 3 Gas Station In Clifton Likely Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: Dan Nicolette for DAILY VOICE
Clifton police, Passaic County sheriff's officers, the prosecutor's office and others responded. Photo Credit: Dan Nicolette for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: Authorities believe that a man found dead of a gunshot wound in a sedan at a Route 3 gas station in Clifton Saturday afternoon killed himself.

"Everything indicates it was suicide," a ranking law enforcement officer told Daily Voice.

"Officially, we won't really know until an autopsy is completed," another added.

Both said the gun was recovered from the car, which had its driver's side covered by a white sheet at the cordoned-off BP station on the highway's westbound side.

"There was a lot of blood," one said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case.

Prosecutor's detectives were joined at the scene by members of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office, Clifton police, EMS workers and a medical examiner.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

