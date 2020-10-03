Authorities: Man, 32, Killed By DWI Driver, 21, In Central Jersey Crash

A 32-year-old man was killed by a 21-year-old drunk driver earlier this week on Route 1, authorities said.

Arsalan Gul, of Edison, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti sedan when he struck a Honda Civic, which went into a Lexus SUV on impact in the southbound lanes of the highway in New Brunswick around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo said.

The Civic driver -- Brian O’Donnell, 32, of Robinsville -- was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Caputo said.

The investigation closed the Goodkind Bridge for several hours.

Gul had been drinking and was under the influence of an unidentified drug at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor.

Gul was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, hindering apprehension and DWI. He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Maroon at (732) 745-5005, or Detective Berman at (732) 745-4328.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.