Authorities: Little Ferry Sergeant Nabs Philly Trio With Bogus Credit Cards, Checks

A seat belt stop turned up several blank credit cards and checks, as well as those in the names of different people, said Little Ferry police who took three Philadelphia residents into custody.

Sgt. John Adronaco smelled burnt marijuana after stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver, 20-year-old Deiontae Rivas, Detective Lt. Ronald Klein said.

Rivas and his two passengers "had different stories about where they were going and where they came from," Klein said.

After finding a marijuana blunt along with the checks and credit cards, Adronaco took all three into custody, the lieutenant said.

Rivas and his passengers -- Jahih Yates, 19, and Maraiytha Rodriguez, 20 -- were charged with having the bogus documents. Rivas also was charged with marijuana possession.

All three were released pending court action.

ALSO SEE: Two habitual offenders with dozens of arrests between them over nearly 20 years were carrying more than 50 bags of heroin when they were stopped over the weekend, Little Ferry police said.

