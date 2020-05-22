Authorities: Investigator Went On $7.5K Shopping Spree With Dead NJ Woman's Credit Cards

A 49-year-old investigator with Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office went on a $7,500 shopping spree using a dead woman's credit cards after bringing her body to the morgue, authorities said.

A flight to Haiti, computer, luxury watches and electronics were among the credit card purchases made by Willie Garcon, 49, of New York Avenue in Brooklyn, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.

Garcon brought the woman's body to the Burlington County morgue in Westampton after she was found dead in March by police performing a wellness check, Coffina said. He began using her credit cards two days later, the prosecutor said said.

A relative of the late and unidentified woman contacted the Lumberton Township Police Department after new charges appeared on her credit cards, Coffina said.

Purchases included $817 in flooring from Lowe’s, a laptop from Staples for $876, two Apple Watches for $876 and an airline ticket for a future date from Newark to Haiti, where Garcon is originally from, the prosecutor said.

Garcon is being held in Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. A detention hearing will be held in Superior Court.

Garcon has been working at the Medical Examiner’s Office since early February, Coffina said.

Anyone with a deceased loved one who came into contact with the Medical Examiner’s Office since February and suspects a theft is urged to call a prosecutor's detective at 609-265-5035.

The lead investigator on the case was Lumberton Township Detective Aaron Roselli.

