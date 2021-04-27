Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: A Detective's Work Ends: Lodi Serial Killer Admits Raping, Drowning North Bergen Teens In 1974
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death Of Jersey City Man, 40

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
44 Storms Avenue, Jersey City
44 Storms Avenue, Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Hudson County are probing the suspicious death of a Jersey City man.

Benjamin Stone, 40, was found lifeless in his Storms Avenue apartment by officers performing a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Stone was pronounced dead around 30 minutes later, Suarez said.

His death is considered suspicious due to injuries noticed on his body, the prosecutor said.

The final determination of cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.