Authorities Investigate Death Of NJ Man Who Plunged 450 Feet Down Palisades

Detectives were investigating the apparent suicide of a 34-year-old Bloomfield man whose body was found at the base of the Palisades, 450 feet below the State Line Lookout in Alpine.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police got a 911 call last Thursday from a friend of the man pointing to a Facebook post alluding to committing suicide at the lookout, PIP Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

His car would be found there, the post said.

PIP police raced to the lookout, where a witness told them he’d just seen a man climb over a cliff barrier, Walter said.

Below the cliff, the officers spotted a cigarette that was lit and still smoking on a small ledge, the sergeant said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after responders found his body at the foot of the cliffs near the Hudson River, Walter said.

Among the responders were the East Bergen Rappel Team, paramedics from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, the Fort Lee Police Drone Unit and the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Marine Services Bureau, which brought emergency personnel.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Detective Bureau was handling the investigation, assisted by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office.

