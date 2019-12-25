AUTHORITIES: Incident At Teaneck Kosher Deli Not Bias Crime

UPDATE: Teaneck police in consultation with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office determined that a Christmas incident at a popular Jewish kosher deli in town "didn't rise to the level of a bias crime."

The man entered Sammy's Bagels on Queen Anne Road and said "take off your f****** hat" to one man and then to another, Township Manager Dean Kazinci said.

There was some pushing and shoving between the man and the second victim, who was scratched on the face, Kazinci said. He didn't require medical attention, the township manager said.

After leaving the store, the suspect approached a third man and said the same thing, Kazinci said.

A police sergeant who knew the man from previous encounters picked him up and took him to a local facility for an evaluation, he said.

Presumably, he was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

He was then interviewed at police headquarters.

Yeshiva World News reported that sources said the man "began screaming about how Jews killed his god."

Police couldn't confirm that allegation, however.

Criteria that determine whether police or prosecutors can charge anyone with a bias crime have to met.

In this case, police consulted the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and determined that the criteria weren't met, Kazinci told Daily Voice.

"If it did," he said, "the police department would sign the complaint."

The victims all have the right to file complaints alleging harassment or assault against the man, the township manager said.

"The police department will advise of them," Kazinci said.

Police can't sign harassment or assault complaints against him because they didn't witness the incidents.

