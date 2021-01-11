Authorities ID Teen Shot Dead At Newark Halloween Party

A 17-year-old East Orange boy was shot and killed at a Newark Halloween party Sunday night, authorities said.

Mouctar Toure suffered one gunshot wound at a large Halloween Party at an apartment building on 4th Avenue around 11:45 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:06 a.m., Monday. Nov. 1.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

